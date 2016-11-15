FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Leaked memo an 'unsolicited document' with no credence: UK PM's spokeswoman
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 15, 2016 / 1:19 PM / 9 months ago

Leaked memo an 'unsolicited document' with no credence: UK PM's spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A leaked memo that suggests Britain has no overall strategy for leaving the European Union is an "unsolicited document" written by an individual for accountancy firm Deloitte, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Deloitte declined to give an immediate comment.

"It is an unsolicited document that has nothing to do with the government at all. It was not commissioned by the government, it was produced by an individual from an external accountancy firm, who was not working for government," the spokeswoman told reporters, saying the memo had "no credence".

She said the government did not recognize the concerns the memo raised and said it was for "Deloitte to answer what it is about". She added: "It does seem as though this is a firm touting for business now aided by the media."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.