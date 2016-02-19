FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Denied 'English breakfast', Merkel nips out for chips in Brussels
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 19, 2016 / 5:58 PM / 2 years ago

Denied 'English breakfast', Merkel nips out for chips in Brussels

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel eats french fries at the Maison Antoine, during a pause of the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Robert-Jan Bartunek
Robert-Jan Bartunek, Gabriela Baczynska

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Angela Merkel nipped out of a tense EU summit on Friday to grab a cone of chips at one of Brussels’ best known “frites” kiosks.

The German chancellor and her aides slipped out of the European Council building on foot to enjoy Belgium’s national snack at the famous Maison Antoine “fritkot” around the corner. Merkel ordered her fries with “andalouse” -- mayonnaise spiced with pepper and tomato, counter staff told Reuters.

Merkel and other leaders had been hoping to seal a deal to help keep Britain in the European Union over what EU officials had dubbed an “English breakfast”. But wrangling with Prime Minister David Cameron dragged on, leaving not just breakfast but brunch and then lunch canceled.

A dinner to end the deadlock was due to begin at 8 p.m (1900 GMT) but Merkel couldn’t wait, heading out for her fries two hours before that uncertain deadline.

Writing by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Paul Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.