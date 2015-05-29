FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel says will work constructively with Britain on EU reform
May 29, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

Merkel says will work constructively with Britain on EU reform

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Britian's Prime Minister David Cameron address a joint news conference following a meeting at the Chancllery in Berlin, Germany May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that she would work constructively with British Prime Minister David Cameron on reforming the European Union, reaffirming her desire to keep Britain within the bloc.

“Where there’s a will, there’s a way,” Merkel said at a news conference with Cameron in Berlin.

“I will go into these discussions constructively. I want to find a solution,” she added.

Both leaders dodged questions about whether changes to the EU treaty were achievable before Britain holds a referendum on its membership in the EU, with Cameron saying the “substance” of reforms was the most important factor.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke and William James; Writing by Noah Barkin and Caroline Copley

