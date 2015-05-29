Merkel says will work constructively with Britain on EU reform

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that she would work constructively with British Prime Minister David Cameron on reforming the European Union, reaffirming her desire to keep Britain within the bloc.

“Where there’s a will, there’s a way,” Merkel said at a news conference with Cameron in Berlin.

“I will go into these discussions constructively. I want to find a solution,” she added.

Both leaders dodged questions about whether changes to the EU treaty were achievable before Britain holds a referendum on its membership in the EU, with Cameron saying the “substance” of reforms was the most important factor.