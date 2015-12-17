FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel says expects open discussion on British EU demands
December 17, 2015 / 2:21 PM / 2 years ago

Merkel says expects open discussion on British EU demands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday she expected EU leaders to have an open discussion on Britain’s demands for reforms of the European Union, but warned Britain that it should not discriminate against other EU citizens.

“From the German point of view I will hold the debate in the spirit that we would like to keep Britain in the European Union but at the same time do not want to limit the basic liberties, non-discrimination, free movement, of the European Union,” she said on arrival for the summit.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, Philip Blenkinsop

