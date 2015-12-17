Merkel says expects open discussion on British EU demands

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday she expected EU leaders to have an open discussion on Britain’s demands for reforms of the European Union, but warned Britain that it should not discriminate against other EU citizens.

“From the German point of view I will hold the debate in the spirit that we would like to keep Britain in the European Union but at the same time do not want to limit the basic liberties, non-discrimination, free movement, of the European Union,” she said on arrival for the summit.