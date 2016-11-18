FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
UK's May tells Germany: Brexit preparations are 'on track'
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 18, 2016 / 1:51 PM / 9 months ago

UK's May tells Germany: Brexit preparations are 'on track'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May address the media prior to a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, November 18, 2016.Michael Sohn/Pool

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday assured her German counterpart that preparations for Britain's exit from the European Union were on schedule, and that the legal process would begin by the end of March next year.

"Our work is on track, we do stand ready to trigger Article 50 before the end of March, or by the end of March 2017," she told German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a joint media briefing in Berlin ahead of a bilateral meeting.

May's comments follow persistent criticism from opposition lawmakers that the government does not have an exit strategy. There is also the possibility that her plans could be delayed by a legal decision that she must win parliamentary approval before triggering Brexit. The government's appeal against that decision will be heard in early December.

"I want to see this as a smooth process, an orderly process, working towards a solution that is in the interests of both the United Kingdom but also in the interests of our European partners too," May said.

Merkel said it would not be possible to discuss Brexit in detail during their meeting on Friday as Britain has not yet started the formal process of leaving the bloc.

Writing by William James and Adela Suliman,; editing by Kate Holton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.