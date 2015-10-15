FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Merkel says will work constructively with Britain on EU reform
October 15, 2015 / 9:02 AM / 2 years ago

Germany's Merkel says will work constructively with Britain on EU reform

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a session of the German lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday her country would work constructively with Britain on European Union reform, but stressed that some principles were non-negotiable, such as free movement of people.

“It goes without saying that we will work constructively with the British government,” Merkel said in a speech to the Bundestag lower house of parliament on Thursday ahead of an EU summit in Brussels later.

“But it also goes without saying that there are things that are non-negotiable. That there are achievements of European integration that cannot be haggled over, for example the principle of free movement and the principle of non-discrimination,” she said.

“I am convinced that we will be able to find an acceptable compromise,” Merkel added.

British Prime Minister David Cameron is set to hold a in-or-out referendum to determine his country’s future in the 28-member European Union.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Paul Carrel; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Alison Williams

