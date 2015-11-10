Merkel confident of deal with Britain on its EU membership

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany wants to respond to Britain’s proposals to reform the 28-member European Union in a constructive spirit, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday, adding that she was confident a solution could be found.

“I spoke with him by telephone yesterday,” Merkel said of British Prime Minister David Cameron. “I know of the demands, so what is on the table now is no surprise. We want to take a solution-orientated approach to dealing with these proposals.”

“There are some difficult points, and some less difficult points. But if one has a spirit of wanting to solve this then I have a certain confidence that this can work out,” she told reporters after meeting South African President Jacob Zuma.