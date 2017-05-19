FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel says Britain to be treated fairly, but will pay Brexit price
May 19, 2017 / 10:02 AM / 3 months ago

Merkel says Britain to be treated fairly, but will pay Brexit price

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2017.Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Britain would be treated fairly by the European Union after it quit the bloc, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday, but Brexit would nonetheless have its price.

Britain formally announced its intention to leave the 28-nation bloc in March, and has stated its intention to maintain a close relationship with the EU on exit. In recent days, Merkel has repeatedly stated that Britain must expect a more distant relationship if it is no longer a member.

Reporting Gernot Heller; Writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Joseph Nasr

