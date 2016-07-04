FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Future of EU nationals in Britain is for Brexit talks: UK PM spokeswoman
July 4, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

Future of EU nationals in Britain is for Brexit talks: UK PM spokeswoman

A balloon floats towards the Big Ben clock tower in Parliament Square during a 'March for Europe' demonstration against Britain's decision to leave the European Union, in central London, Britain, July 2, 2016.Kevin Coombs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The future status of European Union nationals living in Britain will have to be worked out as part of Brexit negotiations and will be for the next prime minister to decide, Prime Minister David Cameron's spokeswoman said on Monday.

She said the government had taken steps to reassure EU citizens in Britain that there would not be any immediate changes to their circumstances following last month's vote to leave the bloc.

"Clearly we are then going to enter a process of negotiation with our other EU partners about leaving the European Union and there are a whole range of complex issues including this one which will need to be worked out," the spokeswoman told reporters.

"The decision will be for the next prime minister and part of the discussions about how the UK leaves the European Union and what relationship we have with them in the future."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
