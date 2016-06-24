FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 24, 2016 / 1:24 PM / a year ago

EU to be strong actor on world stage after Brexit: EU foreign policy head

European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini talks to journalist as she arrives for a European Union foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg, Luxembourg, June 20, 2016.Eric Vidal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will continue as an important player on the world stage despite British people having voted to leave the EU in a referendum, the EU's foreign policy chief said on Friday.

"We will continue to act as a force for peace, a provider of security, and a staunch supporter of international cooperation and multilateralism," Federica Mogherini said, adding she regretted Britain's decision to leave.

A permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and one of the European Union's two main military powers, Britain has been one of the most vocal members of the 28-member bloc in calling for sanctions against Russia in the wake of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
