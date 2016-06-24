EU to be strong actor on world stage after Brexit: EU foreign policy head

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will continue as an important player on the world stage despite British people having voted to leave the EU in a referendum, the EU's foreign policy chief said on Friday.

"We will continue to act as a force for peace, a provider of security, and a staunch supporter of international cooperation and multilateralism," Federica Mogherini said, adding she regretted Britain's decision to leave.

A permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and one of the European Union's two main military powers, Britain has been one of the most vocal members of the 28-member bloc in calling for sanctions against Russia in the wake of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.