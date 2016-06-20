FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Brexit vote must not stop other EU states seeking further integration: Moscovici
#World News
June 20, 2016 / 2:11 PM / a year ago

Brexit vote must not stop other EU states seeking further integration: Moscovici

European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici speaks during a news conference after a meeting in Brussels, Belgium, May 18, 2016.Eric Vidal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The British referendum on whether to remain in the European Union must not prevent other member states from pursuing further integration, regardless of the outcome of Thursday's vote, European Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Monday.

"A Brexit would be a loss for Britain and the EU. That's why I hope the British will vote to stay," Moscovici told a conference organized by the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung, a political foundation linked to Germany's Social Democrats.

Moscovici, who is France's commissioner and is responsible for EU Economic and Monetary Affairs, also said: "I'm truly convinced, whatever happens on June 23, we have to be proactive."

The EU won't be the same after the vote, regardless of the outcome, Moscovici said, adding: "It must not prevent the others from going further ... We must move on."

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
