LONDON A Briton obsessed with Nazi Germany and far-right politics was found guilty on Wednesday of murdering British lawmaker Jo Cox a week before Britain's highly charged referendum on whether to leave the European Union.

Thomas Mair, 53, shot Cox three times and repeatedly stabbed her as the 41-year-old mother of two young children arrived at a library for an advice session with local residents in the town of Birstall, part of her electoral district in northern England.

A jury at London's Old Bailey took 90 minutes to convict Mair of murdering Cox.

Mair showed no emotion as the verdict was announced. Cox was killed on June 16.

