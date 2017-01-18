FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2017 / 11:02 AM / 7 months ago

Brexit deal must be inferior to EU membership: Maltese PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat addresses a news conference after talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, November 29, 2016.Hannibal Hanschke

STRASBOURG (Reuters) - A deal between the European Union and Britain after the country has left the bloc must be inferior to full membership, Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on Wednesday.

"We want a fair deal for the United Kingdom, but that deal necessarily needs to be inferior to membership," Muscat, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the European Council in the first half of 2017, told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

"Thinking it can be otherwise would indicate a detachment from reality," he added.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Waverly Colville, editing by Julia Fioretti

