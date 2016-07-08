FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 8, 2016 / 12:23 PM / a year ago

Cameron says post-Brexit UK will remain committed to European defense

British Prime Minister David Cameron arrives at the PGE National Stadium, the venue of the NATO Summit, in Warsaw, Poland July 8, 2016.Jerzy Dudek

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron, who announced his resignation after losing a referendum on keeping Britain in the European Union last month, said on Friday his country would remain committed to European defense after it leaves the bloc.

"What I'll be saying is that Britain may be leaving the EU but we are not turning our back on Europe and we're not turning our back on European defense and security," he told reporters on arrival at his final NATO summit before stepping down.

Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Writing by Paul Taylor

