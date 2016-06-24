Neath Port Talbot votes to leave: PA

LONDON (Reuters) - Neath Port Talbot in south Wales, which had been predicted to be one of the 15 closest results in Britain's European Union membership referendum, voted strongly to leave the bloc.

The Press Association reported 57 percent of voters in Neath Port Talbot backed leaving the EU. That compared to a prediction of 50.5 percent for remain and 49.5 percent for leave in analysis published by J.P. Morgan ahead of the vote.

Port Talbot is home to a Tata Steel plant which is under threat of closure after the Indian company announced plans to quit its entire British steel operation earlier this year, putting thousands of jobs at risk.

The anti-EU UK Independence Party had seized on the potential collapse of the Port Talbot plant, saying the EU did not do enough to stop cheap Chinese imports and the bloc's rules on state aid have prevented government intervention.