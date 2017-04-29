FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Talks on new EU-UK ties must start quickly: Dutch PM
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 29, 2017 / 9:47 AM / 4 months ago

Talks on new EU-UK ties must start quickly: Dutch PM

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the VVD Liberal party appears before his supporters in The Hague, Netherlands, March 15, 2017.Yves Herman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union and Britain need to make rapid progress on initial issues in Brexit negotiations and quickly start talking about their new trade and political relationship, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Saturday.

Rutte, arriving for EU talks to finalize guidelines for their Brexit negotiator, said the two sides first needed to come to agreement over the border with Ireland, the exit bill and the rights of EU and British citizens living abroad.

"If you push the discussion on these as far along as possible, say now we have trust, then we need quickly to talk about the future relationship - in terms of commerce, but also in politics," Rutte said.

"First there must be sufficient progress on items such as the bill, the border, the rights of people, but then it is clear a moment comes, and it cannot take too long, and you must time it well, but that you can talk about the future relationship."

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.