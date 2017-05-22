FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain won't accept EU's 'obsession' with ECJ in Brexit talks: minister
May 22, 2017 / 6:06 PM / 3 months ago

Britain won't accept EU's 'obsession' with ECJ in Brexit talks: minister

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis arrives in Downing Street, London March 29, 2017.Hannah McKay/File photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will not accept the "one-sided" powers of the European Court of Justice as part of a deal to leave the European Union, Brexit minister David Davis said on Monday, criticizing what he called an "ideological obsession" with the court in Brussels.

The EU's plan for negotiating Britain's departure from the bloc was set on Monday, giving chief negotiator Michel Barnier the green light to launch talks in June.

"The deal we reach will need independent and impartial enforcement," Davis said in a statement in response to the approval of the negotiating directives. 

"But an ideological obsession in Brussels with one-sided jurisdiction by the European Court of Justice - in the UK, after we have left the EU - is not acceptable and will not work."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Writing by Alistair Smout

