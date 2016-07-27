FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
After Barnier appointment, UK says wants to negotiate orderly exit from EU
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 27, 2016 / 11:57 AM / a year ago

After Barnier appointment, UK says wants to negotiate orderly exit from EU

European Commissioner for Internal Market and Services Michel Barnier speaks during a news conference on the restructuring of the bank at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels January 29, 2014.Laurent Dubrule/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government responded on Wednesday to the appointment of Michel Barnier as the EU's Brexit negotiator by saying it looked forward to working with representatives of various European institutions to ensure an orderly exit from the bloc.

"We've said it's important that both sides prepare for the negotiations. We look forward to working with representatives from the Member States, the Council and the Commission to ensure an orderly departure of the UK from the EU," a government spokesman said.

The statement was in response to a request for comment on Barnier's appointment. It did not name the negotiator.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.