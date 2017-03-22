FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2017 / 12:04 PM / 5 months ago

Future EU-UK ties should be based on enhanced Canada deal: Dutch council

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Britain's future relationship with the European Union should be based on the bloc's free trade agreement with Canada but enhanced with services-related elements from its association agreements with neighbors, a Dutch advisory council said.

The Advisory Council on International Affairs said in a report on Wednesday that rules on financial services equivalence should be applied to ensure that Britain's vote to leave the EU would have the smallest possible impact on the financial system within the EU.

The council, which advises the Dutch government and parliament on foreign relations, said that despite the British government's promised end to free movement between the EU and the UK, citizens on both sides should continue to have preferential access "superior to that of third countries".

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Alison Williams

