Factbox: Britain's newspapers take sides in EU referendum debate

LONDON (Reuters) - With one day to go before Britain's June 23 referendum on European Union membership, all the country's newspapers have declared their position, hoping to influence voters as opinion polls paint a picture of an evenly split electorate.

PRO-REMAIN NEWSPAPERS

THE TIMES

Britain's Times newspaper came out in support of remaining in the EU, with its Saturday June 18 issue bearing a leading article entitled "Why Remain is best for Britain".

"On balance we believe Britain would be better off leading a renewed drive for reform within the EU rather than starting afresh outside it," the newspaper said.

That put the Rupert Murdoch-owned Times at odds with two other newspapers in the media tycoon's stable. The Sun and The Sunday Times favor a vote for Brexit.

THE GUARDIAN

Britain's main left-of-center newspaper backed Britain remaining in the European Union, telling its readers that they should "keep connected and inclusive, not angry and isolated".

"Vote for a united country that reaches out to the world, and vote against a divided nation that turns inwards. Vote to remain," the paper said.

THE FINANCIAL TIMES

The country's leading financial newspaper backed Britain staying within the 28-member bloc, saying "a vote to withdraw would be irrevocable, a grievous blow to the post-1945 liberal world order."

"This is no time to revert to Little England. We are Great Britain. We have a contribution to make to a more prosperous, safer world. The vote must be 'Remain'," the paper said.

THE MAIL ON SUNDAY

Britain's right-leaning Mail on Sunday newspaper surprisingly endorsed the campaign to remain in the EU, saying Britain would be safer, freer and more prosperous in the bloc.

"For modern Great Britain to thrive and prosper we must work with, not against, our European partners; we must keep our seat at Europe's top table and help shape its destiny; our strong, clear voice must be heard inside Europe, not be shouted from the sidelines," the newspaper said.

DAILY MIRROR

The British left-leaning tabloid called on its readers to vote to remain in the EU, saying "for the sake of our great nation's future ... we must lead not leave".

"Leaders of the 'Leave' campaign, Boris Johnson and Michael Gove might try to pass themselves off as regular guys who care for ordinary people – but that is an illusion.

"And with the likelihood one of them could soon be Prime Minister in the event of a 'Leave' vote, the situation is perilous."

THE OBSERVER

The Observer newspaper, part of the left-leaning Guardian Media Group, urged its readers to vote to stay in the EU. The paper said the EU was not perfect, but that overall it had been a force for good.

"Remaining in the EU will not magically eliminate the challenges Britain faces in the years to come. But if we choose to do so, it will keep Britain at the heart of reforming the European project so that the nations of Europe are together better equipped to face them," The Observer said.

PRO-LEAVE NEWSPAPERS

THE SUN

The Sun, the nation's biggest-selling paper, urged readers to vote for "Leave" on its front page on June 14.

"We must set ourselves free from dictatorial Brussels," said the tabloid, which has a circulation of 1.7 million.

Many of its readers already back a Brexit, according to polls.

DAILY MAIL

The right-leaning title, the nation's second biggest-selling paper, urged its readers to vote "Leave" on its front page on June 22.

"If you believe in Britain, vote 'Leave'. Lies, greedy elites and a divided, dying Europe - why we could have a great future outside a broken EU," it said.

THE TELEGRAPH

The Daily Telegraph newspaper came out in favor of quitting the EU. It made its declaration in an editorial entitled "Vote leave to benefit from a world of opportunity".

DAILY EXPRESS

The right-leaning tabloid has a long history of anti-EU campaigning, and it calls its "Get us out of Europe" position a Daily Express "crusade". In April, it marked the beginning of the official period of referendum campaigning by providing its readers with a free pro-leave sticker to display in their windows.

In an editorial on April 15, it called on its readers to vote leave to ensure "Britain seizes this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to break free of the shackles of the EU and its undemocratic pursuit of establishing an all-powerful federal superstate."

THE SUNDAY TIMES

The newspaper urged its readers to vote to leave the EU as a way to press for deeper reform of the bloc, which might make it more acceptable for Britain to actually remain in after a second referendum.

"Yes, we must be prepared for a bumpy ride, but we should hold our nerve. This vote may be the only opportunity we shall ever have to call a halt to the onward march of the centralizing European project," the newspaper said in an editorial.

THE SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

The conservative newspaper urged its readers to vote to leave, arguing that the EU belongs to the past and by leaving it Britain would be able to decide who should come to work in the country.

"Once we have left and are no longer subject to the free movement of labor, popular worries about immigration will become a matter for the British government and for parliament," the paper said.