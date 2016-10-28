Northern Ireland rights activist to appeal Brexit court ruling

DUBLIN (Reuters) - A Northern Ireland rights activist whose attempt to block Britain's exit from the European Union was rejected on Friday by the province's High Court said he would appeal to the British Supreme Court.

The High Court on Friday ruled that the law of the province did not restrict the British prime minister's ability to trigger an exit from the European Union, and that the consent of the regional parliament was not required.

"Today is a setback but we will see the judges in London," rights activist Raymond McCord told journalists at the court. "I believe what we are doing is correct. Fifty-six percent of the people of this country (Northern Ireland) voted to remain."

A group of politicians and rights groups who took a parallel case that was merged with McCord's said they were "deeply disappointed" by the rejection of their case, but had not yet decided whether to appeal.