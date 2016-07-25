FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2016 / 11:24 AM / a year ago

UK PM May does not want a return to past border controls in Northern Ireland: spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May does not want to see a return to the border controls of the past in Northern Ireland, her spokeswoman said on Monday as May visited the province.

"The prime minister and the Northern Ireland Secretary have been clear that we don’t want to see a return to the controls of the past and that means we are now going to need to have very detailed discussions so we can work out a solution,” the spokeswoman said.

May would be hosting Irish Prime Minster Enda Kenny for talks in London on Tuesday, she added.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison

