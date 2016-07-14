FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
James Brokenshire appointed UK's Northern Ireland Secretary: PM's office
July 14, 2016 / 2:48 PM / a year ago

James Brokenshire appointed UK's Northern Ireland Secretary: PM's office

Britain's new Northern Ireland Secretary, James Brokenshire, leaves Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - James Brokenshire has been appointed Britain’s Northern Ireland Secretary by Prime Minister Theresa May, her office said on Thursday.

Brokenshire was previously immigration minister, a job in which he worked closely with May while she was interior minister.

Northern Ireland, a British province, will represent the only land frontier between Britain and the EU once Britain leaves the bloc, and Ireland is seeking support to ensure that freedom of movement and goods across the island is preserved.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper

