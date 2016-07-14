James Brokenshire appointed UK's Northern Ireland Secretary: PM's office

LONDON (Reuters) - James Brokenshire has been appointed Britain’s Northern Ireland Secretary by Prime Minister Theresa May, her office said on Thursday.

Brokenshire was previously immigration minister, a job in which he worked closely with May while she was interior minister.

Northern Ireland, a British province, will represent the only land frontier between Britain and the EU once Britain leaves the bloc, and Ireland is seeking support to ensure that freedom of movement and goods across the island is preserved.