Northern Ireland First Minister dismisses call for Irish unity poll

BELFAST (Reuters) - Northern Ireland's pro-British First Minister dismissed a call on Friday by her Irish nationalist deputy leader for a referendum on Irish unity as "opportunistic" and said there is no way such a poll would be approved.

The British province's Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness said earlier on Friday that the British government has a "democratic imperative" to call a vote on whether Northern Ireland should leave the United Kingdom after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

"There is no way even if there was a border poll that it would be in favor of a united Ireland," Arlene Foster, the leader of the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party, told Radio Ulster.