FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Northern Ireland First Minister dismisses call for Irish unity poll
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 24, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

Northern Ireland First Minister dismisses call for Irish unity poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELFAST (Reuters) - Northern Ireland's pro-British First Minister dismissed a call on Friday by her Irish nationalist deputy leader for a referendum on Irish unity as "opportunistic" and said there is no way such a poll would be approved.

The British province's Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness said earlier on Friday that the British government has a "democratic imperative" to call a vote on whether Northern Ireland should leave the United Kingdom after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

"There is no way even if there was a border poll that it would be in favor of a united Ireland," Arlene Foster, the leader of the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party, told Radio Ulster.

Reporting by Amanda Ferguson, writing by Padraic Halpin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.