FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Northern Ireland will still have say in Brexit preparations: PM May
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 11, 2017 / 12:46 PM / 7 months ago

Northern Ireland will still have say in Brexit preparations: PM May

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street in London, Britain January 11, 2017.Stefan Wermuth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime minister Theresa May said on Wednesday that Northern Ireland would continue to have a say in Britain's preparations for leaving the European Union, despite the likelihood of fresh elections in the province.

Northern Ireland's deputy leader, Martin McGuinness resigned on Monday, effectively collapsing its devolved government and risking political paralysis in the region as Britain plans its exit from the EU.

"In the discussions that we have ... it is still the case that actually ministers are in place, and that obviously there are executives in place, that we are still able to take the views of Northern Ireland people," May said in parliament when asked whether she would consider postponing plans to formally trigger the EU exit process.

Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.