FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Northern Ireland elections would not delay Brexit timetable: British minister
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 15, 2017 / 9:54 AM / 7 months ago

Northern Ireland elections would not delay Brexit timetable: British minister

Britain's Secretary of State for Northern Ireland James Brokenshire speaks to media outside Stormont House in Belfast, Northern Ireland January 11, 2017.Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Likely snap elections in Northern Ireland will not delay the British government's timetable for withdrawal from the European Union, Britain's Northern Ireland minister James Brokenshire said on Sunday.

A lawyer told Reuters last week that the potential suspension of Northern Ireland's regional assembly could force Britain to delay its exit talks from the European Union if London's Supreme Court rules Belfast's approval is needed.

"We are not delaying the timetable, we still remain absolutely committed to triggering the Article 50 process by no later than the end of March," Brokenshire told the BBC, when asked whether elections could interfere with the Brexit process.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Catherine Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.