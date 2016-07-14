FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Northern Ireland Secretary Villiers resigns from government
July 14, 2016 / 11:54 AM / a year ago

UK's Northern Ireland Secretary Villiers resigns from government

Theresa Villiers leaves after a cabinet meeting at number 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Northern Ireland Secretary Theresa Villiers said on Thursday she had resigned from the government after declining a new post offered to her by Prime Minister Theresa May.

May is in the process putting together her senior team after taking office on Wednesday.

“I regret to say that I have left the government. The new prime minister was kind enough to offer me a role but it was not one which I felt I could take on,” Villiers, who campaigned for Brexit, said in a statement posted on Facebook.

“I am sad to bring to end my work in Northern Ireland but I believe that I leave the political situation there in a more stable position than it has been for many years ... I am confident that progress will continue to be made to embed peace, stability and prosperity there.”

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
