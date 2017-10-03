FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK PM May says Brexit will not mean a hard border with Ireland
Sections
Featured
U.S. not ruling out eventual direct talks with North Korea
North Korea Revealed
U.S. not ruling out eventual direct talks with North Korea
The next Fed chair will need unusually thick skin
Breakingviews
The next Fed chair will need unusually thick skin
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 3, 2017 / 6:44 PM / 13 days ago

UK PM May says Brexit will not mean a hard border with Ireland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, Britain, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said the government would do everything it could to help restore Northern Ireland’s power-sharing government, adding that Brexit would not herald the return of a hard border between the British province and Ireland.

“I believe very firmly that the decisions for Northern Ireland are best made in Northern Ireland in that devolved administration. So we want to see that executive up and running,” May said.

“We have been very clear, and the European Union agrees with us, that there should no physical infrastructure on the border,” she said. “It is important ... that we don’t return to the hard border of the past.”

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Larry King

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.