FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UK says Nissan was not offered compensation to build new models after Brexit
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
October 27, 2016 / 3:41 PM / 10 months ago

UK says Nissan was not offered compensation to build new models after Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain did not offer Nissan compensation in return for any Brexit-induced costs to persuade the Japanese carmaker to build new models in Britain, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Thursday.

"There is no compensation package," the spokesman said. "What we have made clear to Nissan and to others in the industry is that what we want is a competitive environment for the whole of the industry."

Nissan said earlier it will build its new Qashqai and X-Trail models in Britain despite the vote to quit the EU, giving May her most important corporate endorsement since the Brexit referendum in June.

Reporting by William James; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.