Nissan promises indicate 'direction of travel' for UK's Brexit talks: minister

A Nissan logo is seen on a car at a car dealership in Sunderland, Britain June 29, 2016.

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's assurance to Nissan that it is seeking tariff-free trade with the European Union for the motor industry shows the government's broader aims for its EU exit talks, junior Brexit minister David Jones said on Tuesday.

"I think it indicated a direction of travel that the government wants to pursue, which is simply the best possible access to the single market," Jones said, when asked about the government's assurance to Nissan on unimpeded single market access.

"That will have to be balanced against other considerations, the most notable being ensuring that the United Kingdom retains control of its own border arrangements."