FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
EU has no concerns yet about UK's Nissan deal, awaits details
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
November 21, 2016 / 9:55 AM / 9 months ago

EU has no concerns yet about UK's Nissan deal, awaits details

Foo Yun Chee

2 Min Read

A Nissan logo is pictured at a car dealership in Sunderland, Britain June 29, 2016.Andrew Yates/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union's competition chief said on Monday she did not see any concerns over a British assurance to Japanese carmaker Nissan (7201.T) related to Brexit, but that she was still waiting for details to have more clarity about the case.

Nissan agreed last month to new UK investments after Prime Minister Theresa May assured it the government would provide support to counter any loss of competitiveness caused by Britain leaving the EU.

The European Commission subsequently asked for more details.

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who makes sure companies do not unfairly benefit from subsidies granted by governments in the 28-country European Union, said British authorities had yet to provide the required information.

"Before we know more, we have no concerns," Vestager told reporters at the sidelines of the Chillin' Competition Conference in Brussels.

Vestager can ask national authorities to recover subsidies that breach the bloc's strict state aid rules. She has ordered Ireland to claw back up to 13 billion euros ($13.8 billion) in back taxes from iPhone maker Apple (AAPL.O).

The Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg have also been told to recover millions of euros from various companies for illegal sweetheart deals.

($1 = 0.9402 euros)

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.