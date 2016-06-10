FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nissan considers legal action against Brexit group over logo use
#Autos
June 10, 2016 / 3:06 PM / a year ago

Nissan considers legal action against Brexit group over logo use

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Nissan is seen on a Qashqai car at its dealership in Seoul, South Korea, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

LONDON (Reuters) - Nissan (7201.T) said it could take legal action against the official Brexit campaign for using its logo in leaflets, following fellow Japanese carmaker Toyota as both firms said the use of their logos could give the impression they backed Britain leaving the EU.

On one “Vote Leave” flyer, the logos appeared next to those of four other major companies including Unilever (ULVR.L) and fellow carmaker Vauxhall (GM.N) with the message: “Major employers ... have all said they’ll stay in the UK whatever the result of the referendum.”

Nissan, which would prefer Britain to remain in the European Union, said it was “considering the appropriate action to be taken” after a request made to Vote Leave to stop using its logo was denied.

Vote Leave did not immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by Reuters.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
