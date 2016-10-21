FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British talks with Nissan ongoing over future investment: PM's spokesman
October 21, 2016 / 10:36 AM / 10 months ago

British talks with Nissan ongoing over future investment: PM's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Nissan logo at a car dealership in Sunderland, Britain June 29, 2016. Picture taken June 29, 2016.Andrew Yates

LONDON (Reuters) - Talks between the British government and Nissan (7201.T) are ongoing over a future investment from the Japanese carmaker into its plant in Sunderland, northeast England, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday.

Nissan will decide next month whether to produce its new Qashqai SUV at its British plant or elsewhere in the first major investment decision affecting Britain's auto sector since Brexit, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.

"As you saw relatively recently the prime minister had a very productive conversation with the president of Nissan and obviously the dialogue between government and Nissan is ongoing," May's spokesman told reporters.

Reporting by William James, writing by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison

