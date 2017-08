Student George Smith, a supporter of "Britain Stronger IN Europe", campaigns in the lead up to the EU referendum at Holborn in London, Britain June 20, 2016.

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's central bank assumes that Britain will vote to remain in the European Union, but stands ready to handle any market turmoil resulting from the opposite outcome, Governor Oeystein Olsen said on Thursday.

"We have assumed Britain will remain (in the EU) and that things will calm down," Olsen told a news conference following a decision to keep Norwegian interest rates on hold.