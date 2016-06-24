FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Norway's central bank: assessing liquidity situation, offers loan auction after Brexit vote
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 24, 2016 / 8:14 AM / a year ago

Norway's central bank: assessing liquidity situation, offers loan auction after Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's central bank is continuously assessing the liquidity situation following the Brexit vote, the bank said on Friday, as it was offering a liquidity auction with an unusually short deadline.

Norges Bank offered on Friday short-term liquidity through a June 24 to June 27 "F-loan", the bank's main tool for liquidity management, to participants in the Norwegian money market.

While the bank frequently provides liquidity to the banking system through F-loans, the deadline for participating in Friday's auction was set to 0900 GMT, hours earlier than usual.

Minimum bid volume for the loan was 10 million Norwegian crowns ($1.17 million), Norges Bank said.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.