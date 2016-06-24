Norway's central bank: assessing liquidity situation, offers loan auction after Brexit vote

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's central bank is continuously assessing the liquidity situation following the Brexit vote, the bank said on Friday, as it was offering a liquidity auction with an unusually short deadline.

Norges Bank offered on Friday short-term liquidity through a June 24 to June 27 "F-loan", the bank's main tool for liquidity management, to participants in the Norwegian money market.

While the bank frequently provides liquidity to the banking system through F-loans, the deadline for participating in Friday's auction was set to 0900 GMT, hours earlier than usual.

Minimum bid volume for the loan was 10 million Norwegian crowns ($1.17 million), Norges Bank said.