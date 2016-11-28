FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Britain to start trade policy talks with Norway in December: UK ambassador
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 28, 2016 / 12:41 PM / 9 months ago

Britain to start trade policy talks with Norway in December: UK ambassador

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Britain and Norway will begin a dialogue on trade policy in December after Britain's vote in June to leave the European Union, the British ambassador to Oslo told a business conference on Monday.

"What's really is important (in Norwegian-British trade relations), is the launch of a trade policy dialogue, which we expect to begin next month," Ambassador Sarah Gillett said.

Norway twice voted "No" to joining the EU in referendums but has a comprehensive trade agreement with the bloc through its membership of the European Economic Area.

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Alister Doyle

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.