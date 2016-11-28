Britain to start trade policy talks with Norway in December: UK ambassador

OSLO (Reuters) - Britain and Norway will begin a dialogue on trade policy in December after Britain's vote in June to leave the European Union, the British ambassador to Oslo told a business conference on Monday.

"What's really is important (in Norwegian-British trade relations), is the launch of a trade policy dialogue, which we expect to begin next month," Ambassador Sarah Gillett said.

Norway twice voted "No" to joining the EU in referendums but has a comprehensive trade agreement with the bloc through its membership of the European Economic Area.