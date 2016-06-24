Norway prime minister says EU should listen to dissatisfied voters

OSLO (Reuters) - The European Union should recognize that many citizens in Britain and the EU are not satisfied with the direction of Europe, the Norwegian prime minister told broadcaster NRK on Friday.

"I believe they will listen to the signal from both the British voters and many other voters around Europe who feel that the EU is not providing good enough answers to today's challenges," Solberg said following the outcome of the Brexit vote.

Unlike Nordic neighbors Sweden, Denmark and Finland, Norway is not an EU member but has close ties to the union and has adopted its rules on free trade and other key provisions.