U.S. President Barack Obama gestures as he speaks following his participation in the summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama arrived in London on Thursday, beginning an official visit which he will use to try to persuade British voters not to ditch their membership of the European Union ahead of a June 23 referendum.