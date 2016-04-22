FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama says EU membership empowers UK, but emotional bond secure
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 22, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

Obama says EU membership empowers UK, but emotional bond secure

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R) and US President Barack Obama (L) listen during a press conference at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in central London on April, 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said Britain’s membership of the European Union empowers one of the United States’ best friends, adding that the emotional bond between the two countries would still endure even if Britain left the European Union.

“If one of our best friends is in an organization that enhances their influence and enhances their power and enhances their economy, then I want them to stay in it,” Obama said at a news conference alongside Prime Minister David Cameron.

“Or at least I want to be able to tell them: ‘I think this makes you guys bigger players.'”

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.