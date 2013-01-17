FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama tells Cameron wants Britain in "strong European Union"
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 17, 2013 / 10:17 PM / in 5 years

Obama tells Cameron wants Britain in "strong European Union"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron holds a news conference at the end of a European Union leaders summit in Brussels October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama told British Prime Minister David Cameron on Thursday that the United States “values a strong UK in a strong European Union,” the White House said.

Cameron, who has faced calls from some in his own party for a referendum on whether Britain should exit the EU, postponed on Thursday a much-anticipated speech on Britain’s future role in the EU because of the hostage crisis at an Algerian gas plant where Britons and Americans are believed to be among those held.

Obama and Cameron, in a telephone call, also consulted on the Algeria hostage situation, and the leaders expressed support for the French military operation against Islamist militants in Mali, the White House said.

“The prime minister set forth his thinking on UK-EU relations in light of his upcoming speech,” the White House said.

Reporting By Matt Spetalnick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.