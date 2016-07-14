Obama calls new British PM May: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama telephoned new British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday and looks forward to working with her on shared goals through the end of his term, the White House said.

“The president called to offer his congratulations to her on her new leadership position; the president reiterated our oft-stated commitment to not just protecting but deepening the special relationship between the United States and the UK,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a news briefing.