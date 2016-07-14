FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama calls new British PM May: White House
July 14, 2016 / 4:52 PM / a year ago

Obama calls new British PM May: White House

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at 10 Downing Street, in central London July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama telephoned new British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday and looks forward to working with her on shared goals through the end of his term, the White House said.

“The president called to offer his congratulations to her on her new leadership position; the president reiterated our oft-stated commitment to not just protecting but deepening the special relationship between the United States and the UK,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a news briefing.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

