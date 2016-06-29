FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Obama says he is confident Europe will come up with prudent post-Brexit plan
June 29, 2016 / 10:32 PM / a year ago

Obama says he is confident Europe will come up with prudent post-Brexit plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama greets children as he arrives on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, June 29, 2016.Chris Wattie

OTTAWA (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday he is confident Europeans will come up with a prudent plan to move forward after Britain's vote last week to leave the European Union.

"Despite some of the initial reactions, I am confident that the process can be managed in a prudent, orderly way. I expect that our friends on both sides of the Channel will develop a workable plan for how to move forward," Obama said in a speech to the Canadian Parliament.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Chris Reese

