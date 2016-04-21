FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain must stay close to its EU allies, Obama says
April 21, 2016 / 10:06 PM / a year ago

Britain must stay close to its EU allies, Obama says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday urged Britain to remain close to its allies in Europe to help the international fight against terrorism - an intervention designed to persuade Britons to remain in the European Union.

Obama made the comments in an article for the Daily Telegraph newspaper published shortly after he arrived in London for an official visit aimed at persuading Britons not to vote to leave the 28-country bloc at a June 23 referendum.

“Even as we all cherish our sovereignty, the nations who wield their influence most effectively are the nations that do it through the collective action that today’s challenges demand,” he wrote.

“This kind of cooperation – from intelligence sharing and counter-terrorism to forging agreements to create jobs and economic growth – will be far more effective if it extends across Europe”.

Reporting by William James; editing by Kate Holton

