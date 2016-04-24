Obama says Brexit wouldn't harm U.S.-UK intelligence sharing: BBC

LONDON (Reuters) - Cooperation between British and U.S. intelligence agencies would not be damaged if Britain votes to leave the European Union at a June 23 referendum, U.S. President Barack Obama told BBC television.

“Our intelligence teams work extremely closely, our militaries work extremely closely together. That cooperation is not going to be changed,” Obama said in an interview broadcast on Sunday.

“What we do believe is that the United Kingdom will have less influence in Europe and as a consequence, less influence globally.”