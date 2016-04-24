FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says Brexit wouldn't harm U.S.-UK intelligence sharing: BBC
World News
April 24, 2016 / 8:23 AM / a year ago

Obama says Brexit wouldn't harm U.S.-UK intelligence sharing: BBC

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R) and US President Barack Obama (L) attend a press conference at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in central London on April, 22, 2016. REUTERS/Andy Rain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Cooperation between British and U.S. intelligence agencies would not be damaged if Britain votes to leave the European Union at a June 23 referendum, U.S. President Barack Obama told BBC television.

“Our intelligence teams work extremely closely, our militaries work extremely closely together. That cooperation is not going to be changed,” Obama said in an interview broadcast on Sunday.

“What we do believe is that the United Kingdom will have less influence in Europe and as a consequence, less influence globally.”

Reporting by William James; editing by William Schomberg

