FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
A post-Brexit UK would be at back of queue for trade deal with U.S.: Obama
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 22, 2016 / 4:44 PM / a year ago

A post-Brexit UK would be at back of queue for trade deal with U.S.: Obama

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and U.S. President Barack Obama (R) leave Number 10 Downing Street in central London, Britain April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday that if Britain left the European Union there might eventually be a new commerce agreement between the two countries, but that Britain would be at the back of the queue for a trade deal.

Speaking to reporters in London alongside Prime Minister David Cameron, Obama poured cold water on arguments from those who back a Brexit that Britain would easily draw up new a trade deal with the United States after leaving the EU.

“It’s fair to say that maybe some point down the line there might be a UK-US trade agreement but that’s not going to happen any time soon because our focus is in negotiating with a big bloc, the European Union, to get a trade agreement done,” Obama said.

“And the UK is going to be in the back of the queue not because we don’t have a special relationship but because given the heavy lift on any trade agreement, us having access to a big market with a lot of countries rather than trying to do piecemeal trade agreements is hugely efficient.”

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Kylie MacLellan; Writing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.