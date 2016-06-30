FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK budget agency postpones public finance forecasts after Brexit vote
June 30, 2016 / 1:26 PM / a year ago

UK budget agency postpones public finance forecasts after Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The new polymer 5 pound Sterling note featuring Sir Winston Churchill, is unveiled at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, Britain June 2, 2016.Joe Giddens/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's independent budget watchdog said on Thursday it had canceled the publication next month of long-term forecasts for public finances, citing uncertainty about the country's future relationship with the European Union.

The Office for Budget Responsibility said it still planned to publish medium-term forecasts in the autumn, as requested by finance minister George Osborne.

"Given the timing and result of the referendum, and the current uncertainty around our future relationship with the EU, producing (long-term) projections based on our March forecast would not necessarily be very informative," the OBR said in a statement.

It said it aimed to produce new long-term projections later this year or early next year.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William Schomberg

