UK budget agency postpones public finance forecasts after Brexit vote

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's independent budget watchdog said on Thursday it had canceled the publication next month of long-term forecasts for public finances, citing uncertainty about the country's future relationship with the European Union.

The Office for Budget Responsibility said it still planned to publish medium-term forecasts in the autumn, as requested by finance minister George Osborne.

"Given the timing and result of the referendum, and the current uncertainty around our future relationship with the EU, producing (long-term) projections based on our March forecast would not necessarily be very informative," the OBR said in a statement.

It said it aimed to produce new long-term projections later this year or early next year.