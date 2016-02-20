FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Betting odds move further in favor of Britain remaining in EU: Ladbrokes
February 20, 2016 / 10:25 AM / in 2 years

Betting odds move further in favor of Britain remaining in EU: Ladbrokes

British Prime Minister David Cameron jumps up on stage as he prepares to address the media after a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Betting odds have moved further in favor of Britain remaining a member of the European Union after Prime Minister David Cameron struck a deal with other EU leaders, Ladbrokes said on Saturday.

The bookmaker said betting odds indicated there was now a 69 percent chance of Britain remaining in the EU with a 31 percent chance of Britain leaving.

“The talks in Brussels left punters with little option other than to back the remain odds,” Jessica Bridge of Ladbrokes said in a statement.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton

