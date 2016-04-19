Ladbrokes says probability of Brexit increases 3 percentage points to 34 percent

LONDON (Reuters) - The chance of British voters opting to leave the European Union has risen 3 percentage points to 34 percent following finance minister George Osborne’s warning that a Brexit would cost each household thousands of pounds, bookmaker Ladbrokes said.

Ladbrokes said Britain voting in a June 23 referendum to remain was still the favorite with a 66 percent probability.

Opinion polls have shown Britons are divided on the vote but an ORB opinion poll published on Tuesday showed support for staying in rising two percentage points to 53 percent, which Prime Minister David Cameron’s election strategist said showed the “In” campaign was starting to win over voters.

The Telegraph said support for leaving the 28-member bloc in a June 23 referendum had fallen by three percentage points to 41 percent since an earlier ORB poll published on April 5.