Betting odds indicate 79 percent probability of a British vote to stay in the EU

LONDON (Reuters) - Betting odds on Friday indicated a 79 percent implied probability of Britain voting to stay in the European Union in a June 23 referendum, according to Betfair.

The implied probability of an In vote has increased by about 9 percentage points in the past week, according to the Betfair odds.

William Hill on Thursday said its odds for an “In” vote were 1/5, the lowest level to date and indicating an implied probability of 83 percent.