Betting odds indicate 83 percent probability of Britain voting to stay in EU: Betfair

LONDON (Reuters) - Betting odds on Wednesday indicated an 82.6 percent implied probability of Britain voting to stay in the European Union in a June 23 referendum, according to Betfair.
The implied probability of an “In” vote has increased by about 12 percentage points in the past week and a half, according to Betfair odds.
While odds have consistently indicated an In vote, opinion pollsters have so far painted contradictory pictures of how Britons will vote.
