#Business News
May 25, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

Betting odds indicate 83 percent probability of Britain voting to stay in EU: Betfair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Badges are displayed on a Union flag during a Vote Leave rally in Exeter, Britain May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Betting odds on Wednesday indicated an 82.6 percent implied probability of Britain voting to stay in the European Union in a June 23 referendum, according to Betfair.

The implied probability of an “In” vote has increased by about 12 percentage points in the past week and a half, according to Betfair odds.

While odds have consistently indicated an In vote, opinion pollsters have so far painted contradictory pictures of how Britons will vote.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
